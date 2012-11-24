Download the U.S. Ski Team - Ski Racing app

|
Alpine SkillsQuest Program
Learn about the Alpine SkillsQuest program for developing skiing skills for junior racers.
USSA Club Day
USSA National Club Day on February 14 recognizes ski and snowboard clubs, highlighted by this year’s I Love My Club campaign. Photo courtesy of Team Afton, Afton Alps, MN.
Center of Excellence TV
A huge video resource for USSA coaches and athletes with hundreds of demos, interviews and tips from top coaches, trainers and athletes.
USSA Club Excellence Conference
The seventh annual USSA Club Excellence Conference took place May 13-14, 2014, in Park City, UT.
Every event of the upcoming USANA FIS Nordic Junior and U23 World Ski Championships will be streamed live from Utah's 2002 Olympic venues Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
As she crossed the finish line, there was a moment of silence. Then there was the roar of the crowd. She saw the scoreboard and it was green.
Robby Kelley (Starksboro, VT) was the top American finisher at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup slalom—delighting the crowd by hiking to finish 27th, over 50 seconds off first place.
Mikaela Shiffrin put down a solid second run and finished fifth in Tuesday’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup giant slalom.
Utah's snow-blanketed Olympic venues are ready to welcome the world for the USANA FIS Nordic Junior World Championships and U23 Cross Country World Championships January 30-February 5.
Congratulations, Lindsey Vonn!
Huge congratulations to Lindsey Vonn from everyone at the U.S. Ski Team.
LIVE: 7:00 am ET Wom 30k Classic
The women wrap up the Falun 2015 Nordic Worlds with the 30k classic
11:00 am ET Mixed Gender Team Jump
The USA looks to move up from its sixth place finish in Val di Fiemme. Trial round at 10 am ET, comp at 11 am ET.
10 am ET Nord Comb Team
USA in women's semi-final at 6:58 a.m. EST; USA men at 7:54 a.m. EST. Finals at 8:30 a.m. EST.
The Finals will be the first outside Europe since 1997 and the return of men’s World Cup in Aspen for first time since 2001.
The Audi FIS Alpine World Cup returns to California for the first time in 19 years.
Mammoth Mountain, CA
U.S. J/NC Championships
Click here for more information on the USSA Super Tour Finals
Copper Mountain, CO
Seven Springs, PA
Mammoth Mountain CA
Solitude Mountain, UT
Copper Mountain CO
The fastest women on skis return to Killington for the first time since 1978.
The top moguls skiers in the U.S head to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. While the top aerialist with head to Lake Placid.
Putnam Freestyle World Cup returns to Lake Placid!
