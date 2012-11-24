Download the U.S. Ski Team - Ski Racing app

|
Alpine SkillsQuest Program
Learn about the Alpine SkillsQuest program for developing skiing skills for junior racers.
USSA Club Day
USSA National Club Day on February 14 recognizes ski and snowboard clubs, highlighted by this year’s I Love My Club campaign. Photo courtesy of Team Afton, Afton Alps, MN.
Center of Excellence TV
A huge video resource for USSA coaches and athletes with hundreds of demos, interviews and tips from top coaches, trainers and athletes.
USSA Club Excellence Conference
The seventh annual USSA Club Excellence Conference took place May 13-14, 2014, in Park City, UT.
Ten athletes will represent the USA in the upcoming Under 23 Cross Country World Championships Jan. 30-Feb. 5 at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.
Bryan Fletcher capped a three-event weekend in Val di Fiemme, finishing 13th in a Nordic combined World Cup.
Andy Newell and Simi Hamilton combined to finish sixth in the men’s team sprint to close out the World Cup weekend in Toblach.
Jackie Wiles finished third in Sunday’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup downhill in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
Battling a tough weekend of weather, Robby Kelley (Starksboro, VT) was the top American in the classic Wengen slalom and scored his first slalom points, finishing 25th.
Congratulations, Lindsey Vonn!
Huge congratulations to Lindsey Vonn from everyone at the U.S. Ski Team.
LIVE: 7:00 am ET Wom 30k Classic
The women wrap up the Falun 2015 Nordic Worlds with the 30k classic
11:00 am ET Mixed Gender Team Jump
The USA looks to move up from its sixth place finish in Val di Fiemme. Trial round at 10 am ET, comp at 11 am ET.
10 am ET Nord Comb Team
USA in women's semi-final at 6:58 a.m. EST; USA men at 7:54 a.m. EST. Finals at 8:30 a.m. EST.
The Finals will be the first outside Europe since 1997 and the return of men’s World Cup in Aspen for first time since 2001.
The Audi FIS Alpine World Cup returns to California for the first time in 19 years.
Mammoth Mountain, CA
U.S. J/NC Championships
Click here for more information on the USSA Super Tour Finals
Copper Mountain, CO
Seven Springs, PA
Mammoth Mountain CA
Solitude Mountain, UT
Copper Mountain CO
The fastest women on skis return to Killington for the first time since 1978.
The top moguls skiers in the U.S head to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. While the top aerialist with head to Lake Placid.
Putnam Freestyle World Cup returns to Lake Placid!
|
