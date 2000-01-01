Countdown to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
|
2014 Snowball Bash in San Francisco Raises Funds for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team Foundation.
Over 200 partners gathered for USSA Partner Summit 2014 at the team’s Center of Excellence in Park City this week to celebrate Sochi .
Westminster College honored its 23 Olympians, including five medals from current and past students, part of a longstanding partnership with the USSA.
A large crowd of residents and guests of the Vail Valley got the opportunity to welcome home their newest Olympic champion Friday evening, March 28, as the Vail Valley Foundation and the Town of Vail hosted the “Gold Rush” celebration for Mikaela Shiffrin
Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley, CA) knifed through rugged snow and visibility Friday to earn the first Audi FIS Alpine World Cup podium finish of his career with third in the first of two Kvitfjell downhills.
A record-matching 17 Team USA skiers and snowboarders left the Sochi Olympic Winter Games with medals, including a record eight gold and a sweep of the first-ever slopestyle skiing event by Joss Christensen, Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper.
The United States Olympic Committee announced the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games finalists for Best of U.S., a new awards program that recognizes outstanding performances from the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as determined by fan vote.
Here is Noah Hoffman chasing race-winner Alexander Legkov of Russia on Sunday, when Hoffman finished 26th after an impressive performance at the 50k cross country race, the final event of the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games.
The dramatic conclusion of alpine skiing at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games Saturday featured an impressive 13th by Nolan Kasper to top the results for Team USA during an incredibly difficult slalom finale.
World Championships silver medalist Justin Reiter showed potential Saturday in the Olympic debut of snowboarding parallel slalom before he was disqualified in the seeding round, ending his chance for a medal at the 2014 Sochi Games.
Liz Stephen, seen here racing in last week’s 4x5k team relay, led Team USA Saturday when she skied to 24th in the 30k mass start freestyle race, the final women’s cross country event of the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games.
Eighteen-year-old Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in women’s slalom history Friday with her victory under the lights at Rosa Khutor.
Maddie Bowman became the first-ever women’s Olympic halfpipe skiing champion Thursday, taking gold in the sport’s debut at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games.
John Teller (blue bib) skied strong in a competitive heat Thursday but crashed during a pass attempt, finishing 28th in the skicross event at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games.
Todd Lodwick and Team USA left it all out on the course Thursday, finishing sixth in the team Gundersen large hill 4x5k competition, the final nordic combined event of the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games.
|
|