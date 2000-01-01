Countdown to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • Support the Team
    Get Involved

    The USSA's athletes get no government funding. Their success is dependent on passionate fans, like you! See how you can help athletes achieve their dreams.

     
    Support the Team
  • Become an Olympian
    Best in the World
    Best in the World athletes will represent the U.S.A. In PyeongChang. Checkout Olympic selection criteria and learn more about team naming events.
     
    See Olympic Selection Criteria
  • USSA Network
    Watch Today

    The new USSA Network features competition highlights, lifestyle video and live coverage of the USA's ski and snowboarding stars.

     
    Subscribe Today
  • Get Started
    Join the Community

    Ready to get started? Whether you're an athlete who wants to compete, a fan who wants to follow the action, or part of the support team, the USSA has a program for you.

     
    Get Started
 

 